Loving Hearts Youth presented the proceeds the group earned from a community flea market to Hart High School and the Sulphur Springs Union School District on Wednesday morning.

Loving Hearts Youth is a group made up of students from schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District who contribute to various causes in the greater L.A. County Area, helping homeless shelters, senior centers and local schools.

They shared their proceeds from the community flea market with John Turner, the principal of Hart High School, Michael Rauso, division chief and regional administrator for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, and Ashley Swanson, a social worker for Sulphur Springs Union School District.

Turner and Rauso were each presented with $1,000 and Swanson accepted $200 worth of food items.

Loving Hearts Youth with principal John Turner for the Loving Hearts Community flea market proceeds at Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026/Photos Courtesy of Janie Jeon.