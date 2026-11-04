SCV voters weigh in: ‘The state’s at stake’  

The polls were buzzing with high energy on Tuesday, with people throughout the Santa Clarita Valley gearing up to cast their votes.

People were seen walking in and out of the voting centers while others were eagerly waiting in the long lines during the afternoon.

Labiba Syeed, who did not want to disclose her political affiliation, was waiting in line at The Centre near Golden Valley Road with her sample ballot in hand.

She said she votes by mail sometimes but decided to vote in person in this election.

Paul Van Leuven volunteers at the City of Santa Clarita Activities Center during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Syeed added that she believes it is important for people to vote because there are some things on the ballot that affect people differently.

“Because there’s certain propositions, certain elected officials that may or may not indirectly impact you, whether it’s sooner or later. It could be direct, it could be indirect, but at the end of the day, it could affect your livelihood, things you do, how you interact with people, or bills, stuff like that,” Syeed said. “Anything and everything can be affected by certain measures, propositions, how the elected officials proceed with their campaigns and their policies.”

Syeed said she was excited to be at the polls and says she takes voting seriously by doing the research and cross reference – adding that it feels good to have a say in the whole process when it comes to voting.

Joann C., who declined to give her last name, came with her twin sons, Tyler and Ryan, 18, to the Valencia Public Library to join them for their first time voting and to cast her ballot too.

Joann, who is registered as a Democrat, said she does not always look at the “D” or “R” when it comes to making her choices.

“So, I just think that it all depends on the person (and) the party, because then that’s where the divisiveness comes in from. Just because you have a D or R in your name shouldn’t be where you should vote. You should really understand the policies,” Joann said.

Joann and Tyler C. finish voting at the Santa Clarita Public Library during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

She added that she prepared her sons with having an open discourse about the different policies and candidates, even if they agreed or disagreed with each other on things.

Tyler, who said he tends to vote more Republican, said he feels like his generation does not like to talk about politics, but he feels it is vital because voting affects people’s lives.

“You’re voting on our livelihoods. The state’s at stake right now, so (it is) very important to talk about this, to have discussions, to understand different sides of it, different points of view. It’s overall better; better for the country to have these discussions, because a lot of people think it’s weird, they think you’re a nerd,” Tyler said.

Tyler said voting for the first time felt good because it felt like his voice and other people’s voices matter.

Ryan, Tyler’s twin, was still in the voting center casting his vote while Tyler and Joann waited outside for him.

Tyler emphasized that no matter a person’s age, they should go out and vote because “we’re all citizens of this country.”

Students Samuel-Atlas Fujii, left, and Maurice Walker vote at the College of the Canyons poll during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Maurice Walker, who is registered as a Democrat, was voting at College of the Canyons during his school day. This was Walker’s first time voting in person.

When asked why is it important to exercise his rights, Walker said that people have a voice, and they need to use it.

“There’s a lot of people convinced that it’s a placebo, but if it were, there wouldn’t be so many people trying to stop you from voting,” Walker said.

He added that voting in person felt responsible and made him feel like an adult.

Walker said that one thing he has been hearing through this election is the argument that “all politicians are not good people.”

“And it’s like, ‘OK, you’re not looking for a friend.’ You’re voting on issues. You’re voting on whether or not (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is going to be hunting down people, as if they weren’t people; you’re voting on reproductive rights; you’re voting on being able to exercise your freedoms,” Walker said. “And so, if you can’t agree with a person politically, at least find the room in your heart to vote on an issue that matters to you.”

Residents check in to vote at the City of Santa Clarita Activities Center during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Vote” is written out on the floor at College of the Canyons during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

From left: Robin Lowrey, Ally Loprete, Kathy Voice and Carla Reyes volunteer at the College of the Canyons poll during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Kyla Hooshmand, 16, welcomes students and residents at the College of the Canyons poll during the Midterm Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal