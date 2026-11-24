By Zachary Stieber

Controbuting Writer

Some Medicare premiums will rise in 2027, although a jump in Social Security benefits will cover some of the increase.

Both Medicare Part A and Part B premiums will increase amid projected increases in health care spending, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said on Tuesday.

The Medicare Part A premium will increase by $32 to $597 a month in 2027, the CMS said. Those who must pay the full premium include uninsured people with fewer than 30 quarters of Medicare-covered employment.

The partial premium is open to people who have had at least 30 quarters of such employment or are married to someone who has. The partial premium will be $328, or $17 higher than in 2026.

About 99% of Medicare beneficiaries do not have to pay the Part A premium because they meet employment criteria, according to CMS.

The Medicare Part B monthly premium is rising from $202.90 in 2026 to $209.40 in 2027, CMS said.

Medicare is a government-run health insurance plan for people aged 65 and older, as well as younger people with disabilities or certain severe illnesses. Part A is for inpatient hospital services and similar services, such as inpatient rehabilitation. Part B is for doctor services, outpatient services, and some other services not covered by Part A.

Premiums are the cost to be covered by Medicare.

Premiums typically rise every year. The premium increases from 2025 to 2026 were greater than the increases just announced. The Medicare Part B premium, for example, rose 9.7% in 2026, versus 3.2% now.

Most Part B premiums are deducted from Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefit payments, according to CMS. Social Security payments are going up 3.6% in 2027 to adjust for the cost of living.

Deductible Changes

Medicare deductibles are also changing in 2027, CMS said.

The deductible paid when one enters a hospital as an inpatient is going up $40, to $1,776, the agency said. That deductible covers the first 60 days of hospitalization. The daily hospital rate for days 61 through 90 is increasing by $10 to $444. The rate for days 91 to 150 is increasing by $20 to $888.

The payment for skilled nursing facilities, required for days 21 to 100 in such facilities, will be $222 per day in 2027, up from $217.

The annual deductible for Part B in 2027 will be $292, up from $283.

The higher Part B premium and deductible are primarily due to projected increases in health care spending, according to CMS.

The monthly premium Part B participants pay has, since 2007, been based on his or her income. The monthly adjustments apply only to people who make over a certain amount. Those adjustments affect about 9% of participants.

In 2026, no adjustments apply if an individual made $109,000 or less for the year. In 2027, that cutoff will be $112,000.

For people making more than $112,000 and under $141,001, the premium will be $293.10, up from $284.10.

For people making $141,001 to $177,000, the premium will be $418.80, an increase of $13 a month.

For people earning at least $177,001 and no more than $212,000, the premium will be $544.40, up from $527.50.

Beneficiaries with annual income greater than $212,000 and less than $500,000 will pay $670 a month, nearly $21 higher than the 2026 adjusted premium.

And beneficiaries with an income of at least $500,000 will be charged $711.80 per month, up from $689.90.