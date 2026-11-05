Semi overturns at SR-14, I-5 split, forcing closure of truck route 

A semi-truck overturned with the driver trapped on the southbound State Route 14 and Interstate 5 split on the truck route on Thursday afternoon, according to officials with California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The call came in around 1:43 p.m., according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

There is a hard closure on the truck route for an unknown duration of time as of the publication of this story, he added.

The investigation is pending as of the publication of this story, Burgos-Lopez said.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.