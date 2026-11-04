Whitesides claims win; Assembly race still being tallied  

With tallies that will be counted for days and weeks to come, Santa Clarita Valley voters cast their ballots Tuesday for a host of local races, including the 27th Congressional District and the 40th Assembly District.

In the 27th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, was challenged by Santa Clarita City Councilman Jason Gibbs.

Natalie Gould, a representative for Whitesides, said a decision desk had called his race as of about 9:30 p.m. He led with 63% (84,141 votes) to 37% (49,488) for Gibbs.

“I’m honored that I will once again have the honor of representing the Santa Clarita Valley in Congress,” said a prepared statement from Whitesides, provided via text message by Gould. “Advocating for this community has always been my priority, and I will keep working hard to make life better for families across our district.”

Gibbs was trying to be the council’s second member to head to Congress, after fellow Republican and former longtime 25th Congressional District Rep. Howard “Buck” McKeon, who was on Santa Clarita’s first City Council when the city incorporated in 1987.

He said he employed the same strategy in his congressional race that he did in his council race.

“You have similar concerns but very different experiences,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “But I can tell you what was successful for me here was getting involved, knowing the community, understanding those challenges and talking to them like people and not a politician.”

Due to a voter-approved congressional redistricting with Proposition 50, the 27th Congressional District represents nearly all of the Santa Clarita Valley, minus a sliver of the west side in Castaic that became part of the 26th Congressional District, and a sliver alongside State Route 14, which became part of the 30th.

Of the three local districts, the 27th saw the least change, but saw its number of registered Democratic Party voters increase by 2%, while the new number of Republican Party voters represented a 3% loss, at the time of the vote.

Neither Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, nor Whitesides were available for photos Tuesday as the SCV Democrats gathering was closed to the media.

40th Assembly District

In the race for the 40th Assembly District, the incumbent Schiavo has been challenged by Ricky Hayes, a Republican former lineman and law enforcement officer.

As of press time, Schiavo led in the early returns.

Schiavo said during The Signal’s candidate forum she was running on her record of accomplishments and support for her SCV constituents.

Schiavo had a big lead based on the early returns, 60.23% (66,961) to 39.77% (44,210).

On Tuesday evening, she acknowledged a long night, and perhaps week ahead, as the tally continues in their race.

“It’s going to be a long night, maybe even a long week, as we wait for every ballot to be counted,” Schiavo said in a text message Tuesday evening. “We’re watching the results closely, but one thing is already clear: The relationships, engagement, and organizing built here aren’t going away. This is a foundation that will continue to serve this region for years to come.”

Her challenger, Hayes, painted himself as a political outsider from the onset, but someone who knew how to get things done, when the pair faced off last month in The Signal’s forum at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

“I’m just excited that people were willing to listen,” Hayes said. “They looked past all the nonsense, they’re like, ‘You know what? I think this guy can effect some change.’”