It is a top priority of the City Council and all of our employees to offer the highest customer service to our residents. One way we accomplish this is ensuring you feel you can easily contact us to express concerns or suggestions. It is also imperative that we respond in a timely and efficient manner.

Our Resident Service Center makes it convenient for our residents to submit service requests to the City. Easily accessible from your computer or smart phone, Resident Service Center allows you to report a fallen tree, find out how to dispose of bulky items, request information or submit a request for a vacation check by the Sheriff’s Department for when you are away.

On a computer, Resident Service Center, or RSC for short, can be accessed via santa-clarita.com/RSC. The service is essentially a “one-stop shop” for City services. The most common requests include trash and used oil disposal, abandoned vehicles, parking violations, reporting graffiti and sprinklers/irrigation issues. RSC allows our residents to be the eyes and ears of the community. We couldn’t keep Santa Clarita the amazing place it is without your help and we are so appreciative!

If you prefer to submit requests on the go, you can do so from your smart phone! This is helpful when you are out and about. The Santa Clarita Mobile App is available for download on both iPhone and Android smartphones.

I’m happy to say that residents who have taken advantage of the Resident Service Center have been overwhelmingly pleased with how efficient the process is. According to survey feedback from December, over 95 percent of residents indicated staff was effective in addressing the issue at hand; 96 percent of residents indicated staff was timely in responding to their inquiries; and 95 percent found City staff to be courteous.

Last year, the City responded to and processed over 20,000 online requests via the Resident Service Center. Because of residents taking the time to contact us, some of the improvements processed were: city staff filled 1,048 potholes; responded to 463 trash and litter requests; completed 2,401 tree related requests; and cleared 162 graffiti markings.

As our community grows, it is important for us to remain a responsive organization committed to providing superior customer service to all residents of Santa Clarita. I encourage you to start or continue using the Resident Service Center as a convenient way to request City service. We care about our residents and our ongoing goal is to provide high quality and timely service to you each and every time.

If you feel more comfortable picking up the phone and calling with a question or request, you are always welcome to call City Hall at 661-259-CITY (2489).

For more information about Resident Service Center, visit santa-clarita.com/RSC.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.