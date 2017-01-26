Henry Mayo Home Tour League presented their 2017 Executive Board at an installation luncheon on January 17 at Wolf Creek Restaurant.

The 2017 Executive Board will include: President, Debra Weyland; VP Membership, Susan Beesley; Treasurer, Mary K. Judy; Recording Secretary, Katie Varner; and Corresponding Secretary, Mary K. Judy and Tami Reyna. Home Tour was honored to have Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation, officiating at the ceremony.

Home Tour League will be celebrating their 37th Annual Home Tour Event and Gala this year on December 1 & 2. Attendance at this special event benefits Women’s Services at Henry Mayo Hospital. Proceeds this year will go toward a much needed hospital expansion where a new Women’s Unit will be located. Home Tour members are proud to have raised over $900,000 since the beginning of the tradition in 1980