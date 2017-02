Congratulations to youth wrestler, 14-yr. old, America Lopez and her California womens team for taking first place at the Nuway National Youth Duals in Fort Wayne Indiana on January 7-8.

They battled against power houses from Iowa & Ohio but Team Cali Gold went undefeated.

America trains and competes for our local wrestling gym Peterson Grapplers. In August she’s joining the league champion Valencia High School Wrestling team.