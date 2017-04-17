Traffic proceeding down Valencia Boulevard as viewed from pedestrian bridge near City Hall looking west. (Dan Watson / Signal file art)
I keep hearing how terrible the increase in the gas tax will be because it doesn’t expand lane capacity. How many expensive new lanes will it take for us to realize that the solution to traffic is not more lanes on the freeway, but a change in how we get to work?

$1.1 billion spent on expanding the 405 freeway led to a minute longer commute. The simple reality is more lanes leads to more drivers. If you really care about traffic, invest in buses and trains to get people where they need to go, not more pavement. Even if you don’t use it, you’ll be happy when there are less people on the 5 and 14 when you’re trying to get where you need to be.

 

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    “More buses and trains” that people won’t use. Good plan! Then we can have crowded roads AND empty mass transit vehicles. Very fiscally sound plan.

    • Eric Heilbrun

      I regularly commute to Downtown LA using either Metrolink or our Commuter bus to North Hollywood/Red LIne. I have used the Expo Line from Downtown to Culver City and Santa Monica. I have used the Gold Line from Union Station to Pasadena. Our mass transit vehicles are far from empty. What we DON’T need is High Speed Rail, but more investment in transit WITHIN our metro centers, not BETWEEN them. Perhaps if someone had only given Jerry Brown that toy train he always wanted as a kid, he would stop cramming this boondoggle down our throats that NO Democrat has the courage to oppose.

    • Nathan Bousfield

      Have you ever taken Metrolink in the morning? It’s always packed. Same with the Metro lines.

    • Brian Baker

      So what? That only means there are enough trains NOW.

      Adding more trains won’t do anything more, and what about buses? No one rides the buses anywhere, if they have a car.

      You suffer from the lib delusion that people are EVER going to abandon their cars here in SoCal. Never gonna happen.