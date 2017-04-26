The National Parkinson Foundation (NPF) invites you to the second annual Moving Day a fundraising walk event for Parkinson’s disease (PD), in Santa Clarita. April is National PD Awareness Month, and in honor the Moving Day walk will be held at Valencia Heritage Park on April 29, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Money raised through Moving Day will help improve the lives of people living with PD and families affected by the disease.

Moving Day is a free public event with food trucks, a kids’ zone, face painting, a DJ and music, performers, raffle prizes, and complimentary snacks.

Moving Day funds stay in the local community in the form of grant awards.

Register to attend Moving Day® today at www.MovingDayNorthLA.org or email Sarah Osborne at sosborne@parkinson.org for more info.