It’d be hard to say The Master’s University baseball team doesn’t have a sense of urgency.

Over its last 23 games, the Mustangs have won 19, the biggest to date coming Tuesday in a 14-11 win over Vanguard University of Costa Mesa and a 17-10 win over Hope International of Fullerton at Canada College in Redwood City.

The victories set TMU up to play Hope for the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament title today at noon at the same location.

The Mustangs (34-21) dropped into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament on Sunday with a 7-4 loss to Menlo College of Atherton.

They then reeled off three straight wins to advance to the final. But, Hope hadn’t lost in the tournament, so TMU needed two wins to knock off the Royals.

The Mustangs got to work on that in the top of the first Tuesday with four runs, but Hope came right back with five.

TMU answered with six runs in the second.

Technical difficulties made individual stats unavailable, but the Mustangs added five runs in the fifth.

In the earlier win over Vanguard, TMU, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, scored four runs in the third and three each in the fifth and seventh.

Pearson Good went 3-for-4.