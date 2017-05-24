Assistance League Santa Clarita was thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Teddy Bear Drive. The 100 percent volunteer run organization contributed 400 bears from their Teddy Bear Patrol program. The program has been providing comforting bears to children and seniors in crisis situations in the Santa Clarita Valley for over 27 years. For more information go to www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Email

