Concordia University, Nebraska 2017 Graduate
- Diana Annette Mendoza from Santa Clarita, Bachelor of Arts
University of Nebraska-Lincoln 2017 Graduates
- Lindsey Michelle Espinosa, Canyon Country, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
- Caroline Elizabeth Amsler, Stevenson Ranch, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Goshen College, Indiana fall Semester Dean’s List
- Krista Sutliff of Santa Clarita, a senior program major was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean’s List.
Whitman College, Washington
- Megan T Waldau of Valencia attended training sessions and then, along with a classmate, led a 45-minute lesson on civil rights history. The lesson was age-appropriate and based on curricula developed by the Teaching Tolerance project, history teachers and organizations that specialize in teaching history. The program includes lessons on immigration, the Greensboro sit-ins, Jackie Robinson, feminism in the civil rights movement, and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Kansas Wesleyan University
- Elizabeth Nims, Santa Clarita, had work featured in Kansas Wesleyan University’s Annual Student Juried Art and Senior Exhibition on display April 5-May 3 in The Gallery. The student show is an annual event celebrating the culmination of the students’ hard work throughout the academic year. Students were recognized at a reception on April 7 where Elizabeth Nims and Alleigh Weems were selected as People’s Choice winners. Elizabeth Nims, a native of California, is an Art Therapy major. Through the use of sculpture, she expressed her thoughts on the emotions and struggles that affect college students. Asiria Ramirez, from southern California, is a Graphic Design major. She is passionate about using her art to address injustices and to represent those who have no voice.