Elizabeth Nims, Santa Clarita, was among the graduates celebrated at Kansas Wesleyan University’s Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6, in Mabee Arena. Nims graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Art Therapy.

Lindsey Michelle Espinosa of Canyon Country was among more than 1,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students honored during individual college celebrations and the All-University Honors Convocation April 23 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Espinosa, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, was recognized as a High Scholar.

High Scholars: students other than Chancellor’s Scholars and Superior Scholars who are in the top 10 percent of their class.

The following student graduated from The King’s College in December or May of the 2016-2017 academic year. Students are listed below by hometown, with the degree and major they received.

James Brooks of Castaic, graduated with a B.S in Business Management. Achievements: Captain of Men’s Basketball team, 3 time HVIAC All Conference

The following students graduated from Azusa Pacific University on Sat., May 6, 2017, and joined approximately 1,700 graduates at the spring commencement ceremonies.

Lindsay Burke of Canyon Country, with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Margaret Collins of Valencia, with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies

Amy Costello of Valencia, with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management

Lauren McNeal of Saugus, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brooke Myers of Santa Clarita, with a Bachelor of Music in Music and Worship

Katelyn Nakama of Santa Clarita, with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Brandon Sao of Valencia, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michael Yoo of Valencia, with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology