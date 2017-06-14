I am a teacher at La Mesa Junior High School. I have been working on a secret mission with a superhero since late January 2017. This super hero’s name is Jacob Miranda, and he is a La Mesa student.

We have been meeting after school three times a week to focus on reading. Jacob does this after doing five full days of school and also toughing it out in physical therapy for brittle bone disease. In that time, Jacob has read TEN Captain Underpants books. He takes Accelerated Reader Tests afterwards and always gets a high mark.

We saw the movie, the first Saturday of summer break, it was FANTASTIC!

Jacob, you are a superhero in my book. Keep on reading!