University News

Bethany College Graduates Class of 2017

On May 21, Bethany College honored 135 students who earned Bachelors of Arts, Music, and Music Education from the college during the 2016-2017 academic year. Emily C. Walter, Canyon Country, received a degree in Addiction Counseling.

For more information, visit www.bethanylb.edu

Columbia College Announces Spring 2017 Dean’s List

The following student achieved the Dean’s List at Columbia College, Columbia, MO, for the spring 2017 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Lucy Alvarado of Canyon Country

For more information, visit www.ccis.edu

University of Northern Colorado 2017 Spring Graduates

The University of Northern Colorado spring 2017 commencement ceremonies were held on May 5-6. Stephanie Cate, Santa Clarita, received a Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech-Language Sciences and Tara R. Olson, Santa Clarita, received a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education.

For more information, visit www.unco.edu

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Awards Doctor of Pharmacy Degrees

The following student was among the 91 pharmacy students awarded the Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Georgia Campus – Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 26. Karan Tushar Patel, Santa Clarita. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from UCLA in 2011.

For more information, visit www.PCOM.edu

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Announces 2017 Spring Graduates

Cal Poly said goodbye to about 4,500 graduates in early June, priding itself in a very diverse graduating class. Carla Simental, Santa Clarita, received a degree in Architectural Engineering.

For more information, visit www.calpoly.edu