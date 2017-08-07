Joshua Heath: The rich conservative welfare queens

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 11 hours ago

There is a particular kind of hypocrite in our politics today. He is affluent, well-educated, and often a member of the professional class. Politically, he is deeply conservative, a devotee of Ayn Rand.

When he reads the newspaper or discusses politics with his friends, he rails against the evils of big government and the way citizens abuse the safety net. Food stamps, welfare, disability, housing subsidies – these programs, he believes, only help those who mooch off the system and give nothing back.

What he doesn’t realize, however, is that he is very much a moocher himself.

First, in order to reach his exalted status professionally, he had to become skilled, a person of knowledge and ability. To achieve this, he was provided a great public school education for free, generously funded at taxpayer expense.

Since he grew up in a wealthy suburb, the class sizes were small, the teachers well-paid, the school materials high-quality. Extracurricular opportunities were abundant.

In this marvelous environment, provided to him through the generosity of government, his potential bloomed. From kindergarten through 12th grade he mooched off of his countrymen. Tens of thousands of public dollars were poured into his success, and he gave back but the great marks he earned at school.

Then in college the mooching continued. You see, he came of age in the 1970s, when society invested in higher education. The Greatest Generation, the folks in power at the time, sacrificed their tax money to make sure college was affordable for kids like him. They passed laws to keep tuition costs at a minimum.

He leeched off that generation’s compassion, earning a college degree with ease, no student loans required. This divine circumstance – starting life off high skills and no debt allowed him to rise like a rocket in his career, sending him directly to his privileged place today.

And yet, now in his 60s, he conveniently forgets the sacrifices prior generations made on his behalf. The well-funded public education and cheap college tuition he was awarded have slipped from his memory. Rather, he likes to consider himself entirely responsible for his own success, a self-made man, like old Abe Lincoln.

When asked to contribute his tax dollars so that students today can enjoy the same opportunities he was given, our hypocrite cruelly refuses. He closes his eyes to their sub-standard education system and exorbitant college costs.

To organize society differently, to raise taxes so young people could have a shot at success – well, that would be “socialism!” he cries.

With his protests, he proves his true identity. He is a welfare queen, a moocher, fool and traitor to his country, who forged his success off the generosity of his elders. But now, an elder himself, refuses to give anything back.

And after finishing reading this column, he walks over to his $3,000 iMac to write a furious letter to the editor, demanding how such drivel could be printed in his community paper.

What a dumb, pea-brained little author, he mutters under his breath.

Joshua Heath is a Valencia resident and a political science student at UCLA. He has served two terms as a delegate to the California Democratic Party.

 

  • Brian Baker

    Well, in my case, I’m not “muttering it under my breath”. I’ll say it right out loud.

    This is an extremely long-winded version of the ObaMessiah’s “you didn’t build that!” nonsense.

    Kid, your generation has exactly the same programs and educational opportunities available to you as mine did, and a whole lot more. And those opportunities are funded the same way they’ve always been funded: taxes. So no one’s “closing their eyes” to anything.

    Now, are you bleating about the fact that the current proposals for “free education” are being rejected? Why? We didn’t have that. And there’s no such thing as “free”. It’s still being paid for by someone, and guess who that is. The taxpayer. Again.

    I’m getting pretty underwhelmed with the UCLA educational level I see displayed here.

    • lois eisenberg

      GO BRUINS *****

  • lois eisenberg

    “The rich conservative welfare queens” SO TRUE ***
    Josh thank you for realizing what it is all about with our
    selfish rich conservative welfare queens ***

  • Brian Baker

    I also note that the hokey fake Rodney King “Can’t we all just get along?” nonsense has quickly been replaced by the “outrage” of the Social Justice Warrior and the SOP class warfare rhetoric.

    LOL!

  • Phil Ellis

    “Since he grew up in a wealthy suburb, the class sizes were small, the teachers well-paid, the school materials high-quality.”
    What a crock. Our teachers our still underpaid. In this “wealthy suburb” our teachers probably earn less than their counterparts in “poor” Los Angeles as Los Angeles schools are funded more generously. Despite this we have higher quality schools. Not because we are funded better – we just value education. Class sizes are the same across the Valley whatever the economics of the neighborhood. Teachers make the same no matter where there school is located in the SCV – rich or poor. Josh, next time write about something you know about.

  • lois eisenberg

    “So no one’s “closing their eyes” to anything,” NO BUT THEY ARE CLOSING THEIR POCKETBOOKS TO EVERYTHING ****

  • lois eisenberg

    ” I’m not “muttering it under my breath”. I’ll say it right out loud.”

    “you didn’t build that,” which is so true without out the help of others ***
    There is no nonsense, no “hoax” or “fake” theory about that ******

  • Ron Bischof

    Did you run out of nice things to say, Josh? So we now get the Life of Julia*, Part Deux: The Attack!

    I often wonder what the Left would do without caricatures. No doubt composing cogent arguments for a metastasizing Federal government is difficult.

    * https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052702304743704577382170789179442

