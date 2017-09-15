Hart football falls in overtime to Antelope Valley

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 33 mins ago

By Nate Graham

For The Signal

Hart football fell to Antelope Valley 44-38 at College of the Canyons in a back-and-forth battle that forced overtime.

It looked like it was going to be a rough night for the Indians, as the Antelopes jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.

On the first possession of the game for the Antelopes (2-1), sophomore running back Jermaine Marshall took a handoff 47 yards for a touchdown.

On the first play of the next Indians possession, senior quarterback JT Shrout threw an interception that was returned for an easy touchdown.

Marshall would strike again on the next possession, scoring a two-yard rushing touchdown for the Antelopes.

After allowing the Antelopes to score 20 unanswered in the first quarter, the Indians (1-2) were able to score an unanswered 25 points of their own in the second.

It started with a lucky break for the Indians as the Antelopes punter stepped out of the end zone, which caused a safety and gave the Indians their first points.

After the safety, the Indians went on to score two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and kick one field goal in the second quarter alone to give them the 25-20 lead at the half.

However, once the second half started, the Indians seemed like the same team that allowed 20 unanswered points.

A five-yard pass gave Antelope Valley six points and shaved the Indians lead to 28-26 in the third quarter.

The next drive for the Antelopes gave them the lead after an 80-yard rushing touchdown from Marshall. At the end of the third, Antelope Valley lead 32-28.

Hart would take back the lead on the next possession with a touchdown pass from Shrout.

On the next Antelope Valley possession, the Antelopes drove 86 yards in less than a minute and a half to take the 38-35 advantage.

Still 38-35 in the fourth, the Indians kept their comeback hopes alive after Hart kicker Aaron Rodriguez knocked down a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 38 with 1:20 left.

Shrout was sacked on the first play of overtime, then the Antelopes forced a three-and-out for one final possession and scored on the ensuing drive.