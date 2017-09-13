Nell Campbell: Carder has support of this Castaic resident

I write in total support of Lloyd Carder’s email challenge to Los Angeles County with regard to its boneheaded continuance of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill operation and its support for the Newhall Ranch development project. Certainly, from my conversations with friends and neighbors, the landfill and the new development are not supported by the community, so Mr. Carder is not “pushing his own agenda” and certainly does represent me – unlike my designated Region One (Hillcrest Park) “representative” John Kunak, whom I did not encounter at any of the county Board of Supervisors or Planning Department meetings that I personally attended. Local residents have many negative impacts stacked against them, with air pollution, water pollution, community health issues, “donations” to influence non-profits and politicians, environmental disregard for the surrounding area and the well-being of the Santa Clara River, the county’s agenda, to name a few. In a nutshell, the landfill is a health hazard located immediately opposite the first phase of a development project that was approved more than two decades ago, before our current levels of drought and water shortage. A suit has been filed by the Val Verde Community Association, Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Landfill Compliance and SCOPE, which have combined their grass-roots resources to fight the county’s misguided direction. Mr Preach’s suggestion that “the environmentalists” have a “sick agenda” is bizarre – how can taking care of the place we live in be “sick”? Mr Preach’s own Region Four area (Meadowood, Bravo, Encore, Castaic east of I-5 and south of Lake Hughes Road) has the luxury of physical distance from the landfill and can afford to be less concerned than those of us in closer proximity, but he does not have the right to demand that the person who is batting for us should “step down.” He should not be complicit in imposing a sentence of ill-health and deaths on another part of the same town, unless he himself has his own agenda? To cite protocol ahead of very real problems in this community is counter to the stated purpose of the Town Council – to act as an advisory board presenting community points of view; it smacks more of hubris and personal animosity. Nell Campbell

Castaic