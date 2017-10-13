Barbara Glasser: Out of the horror, a poem

I wanted to share a poem I wrote after trying to wrap my head around the horrific losses in Las Vegas. I hope it will start a conversation.

MADNESS by Barbara Gassner

This news made no sense at all

One wonders how to cope

With all the random violence

And the enormity of its scope —

One second there was music

In another there was death —

Scrambling to save strangers

Holding on ‘til their last breath.

Killer high above the fray

His intent to kill and maim

Setting up with no one knowing —

All he had to do was aim.

We cannot close our eyes

Without seeing the insanity;

It has happened way too often —

These crimes against humanity.

Atrocities of great magnitude

One can hardly take it in —

Life will never be the same

But we must not let violence win.

The second Amendment gives all the right

To defend and to bear arms;

I doubt it meant private stockpiles of

Automatic weapons causing harm

Politicians won’t face the NRA

With big guns … they’re all in bed —

While at our schools and arenas

Machine guns leave our loved ones dead.

So now it’s up to each of us

To be the voice of all we’ve lost —

Get those who make the laws to listen

And stop this madness at all cost.

Copyright 2017 Barbara Glasser. Glasser is a Valencia resident.