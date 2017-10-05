Bob Kellar: New water district widely supported in SCV

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last month I proudly watched as legislation to create a new water district for the Santa Clarita Valley passed through the Legislature on an overwhelmingly bi-partisan vote.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our valley that has the strong support of our City Council. But the merits of this bold idea have also brought together a broad and diverse coalition that is unique for the region.

The legislation crafted by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and conceptualized by our local water leaders is supported by:

Wilk

Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

City of Santa Clarita

Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building Trades & Construction Council

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

California Wilderness Coalition

Valley Industry Association

Climate Resolve

San Gabriel Mountains Forever

Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation

Santa Clarita Valley Community Hiking Club

Los Angeles County Business Federation (BIZFED)

United Water Conservation District

Association of California Water Agencies

Southern California Water Committee

California Special Districts Association

Association of Realtors

Castaic Lake Water Agency

Newhall County Water District

Additionally, dozens of local residents have voiced their support during the two-year public process to create the new district. This support is reflected by public opinion surveys, which show approximately 75 percent support for the concept.

These overwhelming numbers were also matched in a recent community poll conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

In this time of great national political divide, it is heartening to see our community rally around an idea that will offer tremendous benefit to our region.

In fact, throughout my 17 years of service to the city of Santa Clarita, I am hard-pressed to identify an issue that has brought together so many diverse interests, and I am proud that the city is among its many supporters.

While Senator Wilk’s legislation passed, it still has one more step before becoming reality. Gov. Jerry Brown is poised to sign this historic legislation, and we will be grateful when he does.

After all, the new water district will save $14 million, enhance government accessibility, create equal voting rights and representation for our residents, increase watershed protections and environmental stewardship, strengthen our local water supply and unify our currently fractured water governance structure.