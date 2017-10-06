Dennis Fuerst: Photo diminished quality of story
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 1 min ago
Although your story of local teens hosting a clothing shop for homeless people, which appeared on A3 of The Signal’s Sept. 26 issue, was well-written and conveyed a very caring message, the photograph could not have been worse.
I realize that the photo published with the story was a courtesy photo provided by someone else, but the fact that the woman pictured felt it appropriate to dress in ripped jeans – essentially mocking the homeless people she was assisting – was deplorable.
Your article could have stood on its own but was severely diminished by the inclusion of this appalling photo.
Dennis Fuerst
Santa Clarita
