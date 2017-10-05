Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D.: On character and environmental buy-outs

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In response to the Lynne Plambeck column “Environmental deal with developer troubling” published in the Sept. 27 edition of The Signal: It certainly sets a precedent when environmental groups cave to developers and relinquish their constitutional rights of free speech in exchange for monetary and other amenities.

As Lynne Plambeck points out, SCOPE did not agree to give up its rights to protest and comment on Newhall Ranch’s future development.

Character counts, and money cannot buy character.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D.

Saugus