Glenda Johnson: Don’t do it

Last update: 10 hours ago

Don’t drink. Don’t smoke. Don’t do drugs.

Strong words that our President urges parents and youth leaders to instill
in our children and youth.  (And by our own example!?)

We have all grieved with the waste of lives by drunk drivers, opioid abusers/victims, and  victims of lung diseases.

Only seven powerful words.

Can’t we all, mockers and haters included, take his words to heart, and thereby lead our youth?

Glenda Johnson
Santa Clarita

 

  • lois eisenberg

    “Can’t we all, mockers and haters included, take his words to heart, and thereby lead our youth?”
    I will and have emphasized the dangers of drinking, smoking and drugs not only to the youth,
    but to all others who indulge.
    I don’t need the word of evil,corrupt lying mad man to tell anyone not to drink, smoke or do drugs.
    If I took the despots words to heart I would have an heart attack ( pun intended)