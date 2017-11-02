Glenda Johnson: Don’t do it

Don’t drink. Don’t smoke. Don’t do drugs.

Strong words that our President urges parents and youth leaders to instill

in our children and youth. (And by our own example!?)

We have all grieved with the waste of lives by drunk drivers, opioid abusers/victims, and victims of lung diseases.

Only seven powerful words.

Can’t we all, mockers and haters included, take his words to heart, and thereby lead our youth?

Glenda Johnson

Santa Clarita