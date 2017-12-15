Larry Grooms: Christmas in Congress

‘Twas two weeks before Christmas, and all through the House, the Congress debated and continued to grouse.

With folks in the districts begged for reform, Republicans waffled, which was kind of the norm.

The bill must be perfect, some congressmen said. If all are not happy, we’re politically dead.

Others said pass it for the good of the nation. Results of the tax cut will remove irritation.

Middle-class people get more to spend; small businesses grow, and then at the end,

The economy booms as if pushed by strong wind.

No bill is perfect in every detail, and without compromise it may utterly fail.

So with wet fingers raised when it came to an end, Congress sought help from a shift in the wind.

But like most things in life there is no guarantee; You do the right thing or you just hide or flee.

Even Santa won’t give us all that we want; so here is a caution that could come back to haunt.

Reform has to happen when it is so near. If this bill doesn’t pass, there’s no “wait ‘till next year.”

Larry Grooms

Lancaster