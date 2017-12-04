Richard Myers: Hello, clouds. Welcome back.

I’m just wondering if anyone else has noticed something strange in our sky lately? Clouds. Yes, real, honest-to-goodness clouds.

Now, if you haven’t lived in Southern California very long, you might wonder what’s so strange about clouds. Well, I’ve lived here for 40 years and until recently, sometime in the last year or so, we didn’t get clouds.

Oh, it would certainly rain in the past, but there were no discernible clouds. The sky would just turn gray and water would fall from the sky.

So what is the cause of all these clouds? In the larger scheme of things, what does it all mean? Do you care?

I don’t care. I’m just glad they’re here, adding beauty to our landscape.

Richard Myers

Valencia