What a year 2018 will be

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

I don’t recall being more excited about an upcoming year on the PGA Tour than I am for 2018. It is going to be epic.

The return of a healthy (for now) Tiger Woods only adds to the fascination this upcoming year will bring.

The PGA Tour recently listed the Top 30 players to watch in 2018, and it was shocking to read down the list. It was further evidence of just how great the tour has become.

Think about this for a second.

Woods was listed at number 30, while Phil Mickelson wasn’t even in the Top 10.

The player at the top of the list was Justin Thomas. This choice is likely because he seemingly came out of nowhere last year to capture Player of the Year honors.

2018 will be a pivotal year for Thomas to see if he has the staying power to be a top player for years to come. I think he does.

Number two on the list was Jordan Spieth. He’s sort of become the PGA Tour’s version of the New England Patriots. He may not overwhelm you with anything, but he always seems to be in the hunt. He is still the player to beat each week.

Continuing down the list you will find Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler. Spaniards Jon Rahm and 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia can also be found in the Top 10.

Among these players, Fowler certainly seems to be due for that first victory in a major.

However, I predicted a few months back that Matsuyama was my pick for this year’s Masters, so I better stick to that prediction.

One player that is mysteriously low on the list of players to watch is Justin Rose. He was listed at number 19, which makes no sense to me. I consider Rose at worst, a Top 10 player in the world. At times, he’s got me convinced he may be the best.

Another huge draw to this coming year is the 2018 Ryder Cup that will be played in France. I don’t mean to take anything away from the President’s Cup matches, but the Ryder Cup is the greatest team event we have in the game of golf.

As much as I enjoy watching the event when the United States plays host, the drama is intensified to a greater degree when Europe is the host. I’m sure this Ryder Cup will be incredible to watch.

Whether it’s the return of Woods, watching to see who will be this year’s Player of the Year, or the anticipation of the Ryder Cup in France, we have plenty too look forward to in 2018. Let’s just sit back and enjoy the show.