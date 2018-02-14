Richard Myers: Senior Valentine

I could write it down on paper
Or carve it into stone
Sky-write it in between the clouds
To the world it should be known.
I want the message to be clear
Not a whisper but a shout
You are my only true love
There’s no question, there’s no doubt.
Your thoughtfulness and beauty
Fill my soul and warm my heart
Loving you is easy
And I felt it from the start.
So on this very special day
I hope my words you will enjoy
You are my only Valentine
My world, my love, my joy.
I hope The Signal prints this
And that you feel the same,
I would have put this in the mail
But I can’t remember your name.
Richard Myers
Valencia