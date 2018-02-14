Richard Myers: Senior Valentine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I could write it down on paper

Or carve it into stone

Sky-write it in between the clouds

To the world it should be known.

I want the message to be clear

Not a whisper but a shout

You are my only true love

There’s no question, there’s no doubt.

Your thoughtfulness and beauty

Fill my soul and warm my heart

Loving you is easy

And I felt it from the start.

So on this very special day

I hope my words you will enjoy

You are my only Valentine

My world, my love, my joy.

I hope The Signal prints this

And that you feel the same,

I would have put this in the mail

But I can’t remember your name.

Richard Myers

Valencia