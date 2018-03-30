David W. Hegg: Entrusting our lives to an ethical, just God

By David W. Hegg

Last update: 1 min ago

David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and a Santa Clarita resident. "Ethically Speaking" runs Saturdays in The Signal.

The field of ethics is all about right and wrong.

Ethicists work to these polar opposites, and determine standards and actions for preferring right in every situation.

It only stands to reason that any God to whom we would swear allegiance, and offer our lives to his service, must be ethical, and must be unerringly right in all his ways.

The Bible tells a story of the beginning of time, the act of creation and the start of our human adventure.

What God created was good, as were our first parents.

Yes, they were innocent, but not possessed of the ability to persevere in that innocence.

They were vulnerable to the temptation to be independent of God, to become their own ethical standard rather than simply obey their Creator.

Choosing to act according to self-interest rather than obedience, they ate of the forbidden tree, and what they thought would bring happiness instead brought them, and all creation, into a state of spiritual and physical corruption.

Sin, like a super virus, invaded the operating system of the universe, bringing disease, death and the catalog of personal human brokenness into our world.

But, most of all, it ushered in hostility between God and man, an enmity that is evident all around us to this day.

God created, sin corrupted …but our ethical God had determined sin would never win.

God created, sin corrupted, but God provided a plan to recover what had been stolen, to heal what had been broken and to redeem what had been lost.

This plan depended entirely upon the coming of a male child, the “He” whose presence is first mentioned in Genesis 3:15, the first hint of God’s good news for all creation.

Throughout the Old Testament of the Bible the search for the “He” moves from Noah, and Abram to Moses, David and the rest of Israel’s heroes.

But there was always an insurmountable problem. As good as these men were from time to time, their wickedness disqualified them from being God’s son, and our Savior.

They were not the Savior; they needed a Savior.

When the New Testament of the Bible opens, the world had been without a spokesman for God for about 400 years.

Had God’s promise been overwhelmed by the wickedness of his world?

In answer to this question, a man called John was sent to proclaim that God’s promise was about to be fulfilled.

One day, when John spotted a man from Nazareth, he shouted, “there he is, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” It was Jesus, whose fame for powerful teaching and miraculous acts was already by this time becoming known.

God created, sin corrupted, but God provided, and it was Jesus, the Son of God, who came to rescue humanity from the brokenness of sin.

But, there was a problem.

The enmity that existed since Eden meant people would be blind to the truth.

Hatred does that, and we all know it. The combination of our love for self and sin blinds us to the very truth that, alone, can free us to live lives that truly satisfy.

With the assistance of humanity’s first Tempter, the people of Jesus’ day branded him a threat to all they wanted, unjustly accused and convicted him, and sentenced him to die a horrible, inhuman death with hands and feet nailed to a rough Roman cross.

When Jesus breathed his last breath, it appeared sin and Satan had won, and God had lost.

But, when we read the story, we find this death was all in the plan. God created, sin corrupted, and mankind were rendered guilty before the court of heaven for every sinful thought and deed.

We built up a penalty we could neither pay, nor escape, for the wages of sin is death, eternal separation from our loving Creator. God created, sin corrupted, we were guilty, but God provided a way whereby he could both punish our sin fully and still draw us to his heart as beloved children.

Simply put, on the cross, Jesus took our guilt, and paid our debt in full.

And how do we know all this is true? The biblical story tells us that, on the third day in the grave, Jesus arose, alive and triumphant.

That’s right, he died, and defeated death by rising to life again, proclaiming forever that God always wins.

Our ethical God always acts in justice, always in love, always in perfection. And all it takes to be on God’s side, on the winning side, is to turn from selfishness and sin to entrust our lives fully to follow Jesus, the Son of God, by faith alone.

May the blessings of God be yours in fullest measure on this Resurrection weekend.

David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and a Santa Clarita resident. “Ethically Speaking” runs Saturdays in The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
David W. Hegg

David W. Hegg

David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and a Santa Clarita resident. "Ethically Speaking" runs Saturdays in The Signal.

David W. Hegg: Entrusting our lives to an ethical, just God

1 min ago
Add Comment
David W. Hegg

The field of ethics is all about right and wrong.

Ethicists work to these polar opposites, and determine standards and actions for preferring right in every situation.

It only stands to reason that any God to whom we would swear allegiance, and offer our lives to his service, must be ethical, and must be unerringly right in all his ways.

The Bible tells a story of the beginning of time, the act of creation and the start of our human adventure.

What God created was good, as were our first parents.

Yes, they were innocent, but not possessed of the ability to persevere in that innocence.

They were vulnerable to the temptation to be independent of God, to become their own ethical standard rather than simply obey their Creator.

Choosing to act according to self-interest rather than obedience, they ate of the forbidden tree, and what they thought would bring happiness instead brought them, and all creation, into a state of spiritual and physical corruption.

Sin, like a super virus, invaded the operating system of the universe, bringing disease, death and the catalog of personal human brokenness into our world.

But, most of all, it ushered in hostility between God and man, an enmity that is evident all around us to this day.

God created, sin corrupted …but our ethical God had determined sin would never win.

God created, sin corrupted, but God provided a plan to recover what had been stolen, to heal what had been broken and to redeem what had been lost.

This plan depended entirely upon the coming of a male child, the “He” whose presence is first mentioned in Genesis 3:15, the first hint of God’s good news for all creation.

Throughout the Old Testament of the Bible the search for the “He” moves from Noah, and Abram to Moses, David and the rest of Israel’s heroes.

But there was always an insurmountable problem. As good as these men were from time to time, their wickedness disqualified them from being God’s son, and our Savior.

They were not the Savior; they needed a Savior.

When the New Testament of the Bible opens, the world had been without a spokesman for God for about 400 years.

Had God’s promise been overwhelmed by the wickedness of his world?

In answer to this question, a man called John was sent to proclaim that God’s promise was about to be fulfilled.

One day, when John spotted a man from Nazareth, he shouted, “there he is, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” It was Jesus, whose fame for powerful teaching and miraculous acts was already by this time becoming known.

God created, sin corrupted, but God provided, and it was Jesus, the Son of God, who came to rescue humanity from the brokenness of sin.

But, there was a problem.

The enmity that existed since Eden meant people would be blind to the truth.

Hatred does that, and we all know it. The combination of our love for self and sin blinds us to the very truth that, alone, can free us to live lives that truly satisfy.

With the assistance of humanity’s first Tempter, the people of Jesus’ day branded him a threat to all they wanted, unjustly accused and convicted him, and sentenced him to die a horrible, inhuman death with hands and feet nailed to a rough Roman cross.

When Jesus breathed his last breath, it appeared sin and Satan had won, and God had lost.

But, when we read the story, we find this death was all in the plan. God created, sin corrupted, and mankind were rendered guilty before the court of heaven for every sinful thought and deed.

We built up a penalty we could neither pay, nor escape, for the wages of sin is death, eternal separation from our loving Creator. God created, sin corrupted, we were guilty, but God provided a way whereby he could both punish our sin fully and still draw us to his heart as beloved children.

Simply put, on the cross, Jesus took our guilt, and paid our debt in full.

And how do we know all this is true? The biblical story tells us that, on the third day in the grave, Jesus arose, alive and triumphant.

That’s right, he died, and defeated death by rising to life again, proclaiming forever that God always wins.

Our ethical God always acts in justice, always in love, always in perfection. And all it takes to be on God’s side, on the winning side, is to turn from selfishness and sin to entrust our lives fully to follow Jesus, the Son of God, by faith alone.

May the blessings of God be yours in fullest measure on this Resurrection weekend.

David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and a Santa Clarita resident. “Ethically Speaking” runs Saturdays in The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
David W. Hegg

David W. Hegg

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.
2:00 pm Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Mar 31 @ 2:00 pm
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
Apr
1
Sun
5:00 am Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Apr 1 @ 5:00 am
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
8:00 am 11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
Apr 1 @ 8:00 am
Crossroads Community Church is hosting a city-wide Easter Service at College of the Canyons Cougar Field on Sunday, April 1, 2018. For the seventh year, this non-denominational Easter Service is open to the public. A[...]
9:00 am Easter Sunday at Valencia Christ... @ Albert Einstein Academy High School
Easter Sunday at Valencia Christ... @ Albert Einstein Academy High School
Apr 1 @ 9:00 am
Easter Sunday at Valencia Christian Center @ Albert Einstein Academy High School | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join us and Celebrate Easter Sunday! Service times 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.