Byron York | Elon Musk Goes Off on Trump, Again

Has it really been less than a month since Elon Musk flew off the handle, trashed his benefactor, the president, pledged to kill the administration’s top legislative priority, and, on top of all that, have the president impeached?

It seems like years ago, but it was actually less than 30 days. That’s how quickly Musk disappeared from national politics when he left his position at the Department of Government Efficiency and returned to his valuable work at SpaceX and Tesla, among other companies.

Now, though, Musk is at it again. With President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority — Trump calls it the “Big Beautiful Bill” — in a critical stage on Capitol Hill, Musk has stepped in again to threaten the president and the Republican Party with political ruination. What a good friend!

Musk’s relapse is important because of 1) who he is, 2) how much money he has, and 3) the importance of passing the bill to Trump’s influence and legacy.

Legislatively speaking, the Big Beautiful Bill is the embodiment of everything Trump has done as president. It would make permanent the premier legislative achievement of his first term, the Trump tax cuts. It would fulfill the top unfulfilled promise of the first term, the border wall. It would make good on promises made during the 2024 campaign, such as no tax on tips and greater border security. It is one long expression of Trump’s priorities as president. For the past five months, Trump has achieved many things by using his executive authority. Now, the “big, beautiful bill” is teed up to be Trump’s big achievement in legislation.

And his close friend Elon is trying to kill it. Starting on Monday afternoon, Musk, who overpromised and underdelivered on his self-perceived abilities to cut government spending, began a series of posts on X in which he urged, and then threatened, House Republicans who planned to vote for the bill.

At 3:08 p.m., Musk posted, “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

At 3:36, he posted, targeting House conservatives, “How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” He included the names of Republican Reps. Andy Harris of Maryland and Chip Roy of Texas.

At 4:02, he posted, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

At 6:02, he posted, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

At 9:41, he posted an illustration of a puppet on fire with the heading LIAR. Musk wrote, “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING, but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year.”

The posting continued as Monday turned into Tuesday. At 12:52 a.m., Musk posted, “Hitting the debt ceiling is the only thing that will actually force the government to cut waste and fraud. That’s why the debt ceiling legislation exists!”

A few minutes later, a follower posted, “Just rein in spending and the Republicans could keep Elon on board.” At 1:04 a.m., Musk answered, “All I’m asking is that we don’t bankrupt America.”

At 1:06, he posted, “What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it?”

At 1:32, he posted his support of Rep. Thomas Massie, who has opposed Trump at virtually every turn. Musk also posted the results of a self-generated X poll in which he said that 80% of participants favored his threatened new political party. “VOX POPULI, VOX DEI,” Musk posted.

Obviously, Trump would have to respond. So at 12:44 a.m., in the midst of Musk’s rant, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for president, that I was strongly against the EV mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Trump’s point — recipient of massive government subsidies decries massive federal spending — was entirely clear. Yes, Musk’s space company does great things and performs services that the government needs. But the same cannot be said for the electric vehicle mandate, and if that is what Musk is upset about, then he has simply run afoul of Republican orthodoxy on Capitol Hill. Of course, Musk also angered Democrats during his brief stint in Washington, so it is unclear where he will go for help on that.

But the big picture is this: At a critical moment in Donald Trump’s presidency, and in the workings of the Republican Congress, Elon Musk stepped in, again, to try to kill the GOP’s top priority. He appears to believe that he has too much money to ignore, and that is probably true. But that doesn’t mean he will be taken seriously when he does the same thing in the future.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.