Dan Wisner | Caught in a Numbers Game

I go out and pick up my morning paper as usual, come back in, get my coffee and set down at kitchen table and read through the articles that catch my attention and finally turn to the last page, and what I really want to see, the SUDOKU game of the day, and Tuesday is always the easiest and simple so it’s kind of nice to start the day off. Oh, but wait — for the first time in my life — the sudoku is not complete. It’s missing the last two rows. How do I deal with this? Can I make it work somehow? No. No, today I have to face reality: There is no solution to Tuesday’s sudoku!

Dan Wisner

Valencia

Editor’s note: Sorry about the glitch! The correct sudoku for July 1 is being reprinted in today’s edition of The Signal. You can find it on page A7.