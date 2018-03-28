Kevin Eliason: Old school weather terminology

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I think I more than qualify as, “old school,” and in keeping with that honor I would like to ask one simple question.

What TV weather person came up with the name “atmospheric river” when describing the serious storms, (on the map), approaching our coast?

I, personally, like what was the common old school term for this weather phenom,”The Pineapple Express,” and this served the weather broadcast process just fine… and in a more colorful and less threatening manner.

Thank you very much for agreeing with my comment.

Kevin Eliason

Santa Clarita