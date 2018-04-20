Does golf need a villain?
By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional
1 min ago

I’ve been hearing a lot of talk lately about Patrick Reed being the “villain of golf.”

Reed is often described as cocky, arrogant, unappreciative and even a cheater. Recently, in fact, he was voted as the second least popular player on tour among his peers.

The least popular being Bubba Watson. But is this criticism fair?

The criticisms of Reed begin with his poor reputation in college golf. He began his college career at the University of Georgia.

UGA has always been a solid collegiate program. The fact that Reed was a member of their golf team shows that he has been a great player for a long time.

However, his college career at Georgia was short lived.  After being accused of cheating on the golf course numerous times, Reed was finally kicked off the team after being accused of stealing money from his teammates.

His banishment from University of Georgia’s team eventually led to his transferring to Augusta State University.

While at Augusta State, Reed helped lead the team to back to back National Championships.

He even won the individual title himself. This all seems great, until you learn that his own teammates were rooting against him in his championship match.

I am unaware of the reasons for his teammates rooting against him, but it illustrates a common trend in his character throughout his college career.

Fast forward now to Reed, PGA golfer.

A few years ago, he seemed to burst onto the scene with a few victories, before eventually declaring that he considered himself a Top 5 player in the world.

Pretty brash from a guy nobody was very familiar with. Since that time, Reed has been a solid member of two United States Ryder Cup teams. It’s safe to say that the only time American golf fans are all rooting for Reed is when he is representing them in the Ryder Cup.

Personally, I don’t have a problem with Reed.

I enjoyed watching him interviewed by David Feherty last year. He came across as an honest guy who was very comfortable in his own skin.

He knows what makes him click, and that’s all the concerns him.  I respect that.

I haven’t spent any time around Reed.

He may be a good guy, and he may be a bad guy. Until I witness something directly that causes me to dislike him, I will give him the benefit of the doubt.  Perhaps this Masters victory will change his reputation.

If so, congratulations to him. If not, I think he will still sleep just fine at night.

About the author

View All Posts
Hans Kersting

Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Does golf need a villain?

1 min ago
Add Comment
Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

I’ve been hearing a lot of talk lately about Patrick Reed being the “villain of golf.”

Reed is often described as cocky, arrogant, unappreciative and even a cheater. Recently, in fact, he was voted as the second least popular player on tour among his peers.

The least popular being Bubba Watson. But is this criticism fair?

The criticisms of Reed begin with his poor reputation in college golf. He began his college career at the University of Georgia.

UGA has always been a solid collegiate program. The fact that Reed was a member of their golf team shows that he has been a great player for a long time.

However, his college career at Georgia was short lived.  After being accused of cheating on the golf course numerous times, Reed was finally kicked off the team after being accused of stealing money from his teammates.

His banishment from University of Georgia’s team eventually led to his transferring to Augusta State University.

While at Augusta State, Reed helped lead the team to back to back National Championships.

He even won the individual title himself. This all seems great, until you learn that his own teammates were rooting against him in his championship match.

I am unaware of the reasons for his teammates rooting against him, but it illustrates a common trend in his character throughout his college career.

Fast forward now to Reed, PGA golfer.

A few years ago, he seemed to burst onto the scene with a few victories, before eventually declaring that he considered himself a Top 5 player in the world.

Pretty brash from a guy nobody was very familiar with. Since that time, Reed has been a solid member of two United States Ryder Cup teams. It’s safe to say that the only time American golf fans are all rooting for Reed is when he is representing them in the Ryder Cup.

Personally, I don’t have a problem with Reed.

I enjoyed watching him interviewed by David Feherty last year. He came across as an honest guy who was very comfortable in his own skin.

He knows what makes him click, and that’s all the concerns him.  I respect that.

I haven’t spent any time around Reed.

He may be a good guy, and he may be a bad guy. Until I witness something directly that causes me to dislike him, I will give him the benefit of the doubt.  Perhaps this Masters victory will change his reputation.

If so, congratulations to him. If not, I think he will still sleep just fine at night.

About the author

View All Posts
Hans Kersting

Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]
10:00 am Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.  There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California.  Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with[...]
10:00 am The City of Lancaster’s 27th Ann... @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
The City of Lancaster’s 27th Ann... @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
The City of Lancaster’s 27th Annual California Poppy Festival, Sat & Sun @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park | Lancaster | California | United States
On April 21 and 22, the City of Lancaster will host the 27th annual California Poppy Festival™ at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park (43063 10th Street West). Drawing more than 40,000 attendees and spanning 35[...]