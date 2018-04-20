Does golf need a villain?

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I’ve been hearing a lot of talk lately about Patrick Reed being the “villain of golf.”

Reed is often described as cocky, arrogant, unappreciative and even a cheater. Recently, in fact, he was voted as the second least popular player on tour among his peers.

The least popular being Bubba Watson. But is this criticism fair?

The criticisms of Reed begin with his poor reputation in college golf. He began his college career at the University of Georgia.

UGA has always been a solid collegiate program. The fact that Reed was a member of their golf team shows that he has been a great player for a long time.

However, his college career at Georgia was short lived. After being accused of cheating on the golf course numerous times, Reed was finally kicked off the team after being accused of stealing money from his teammates.

His banishment from University of Georgia’s team eventually led to his transferring to Augusta State University.

While at Augusta State, Reed helped lead the team to back to back National Championships.

He even won the individual title himself. This all seems great, until you learn that his own teammates were rooting against him in his championship match.

I am unaware of the reasons for his teammates rooting against him, but it illustrates a common trend in his character throughout his college career.

Fast forward now to Reed, PGA golfer.

A few years ago, he seemed to burst onto the scene with a few victories, before eventually declaring that he considered himself a Top 5 player in the world.

Pretty brash from a guy nobody was very familiar with. Since that time, Reed has been a solid member of two United States Ryder Cup teams. It’s safe to say that the only time American golf fans are all rooting for Reed is when he is representing them in the Ryder Cup.

Personally, I don’t have a problem with Reed.

I enjoyed watching him interviewed by David Feherty last year. He came across as an honest guy who was very comfortable in his own skin.

He knows what makes him click, and that’s all the concerns him. I respect that.

I haven’t spent any time around Reed.

He may be a good guy, and he may be a bad guy. Until I witness something directly that causes me to dislike him, I will give him the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps this Masters victory will change his reputation.

If so, congratulations to him. If not, I think he will still sleep just fine at night.