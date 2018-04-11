Marilyn Searcy: Laws are laws

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In Karla Edwards letter to the editor on Friday, she says she “believes in the inherent worth and dignity of every person.” I pretty much think we all do. But to also say “no one should live in fear and no one should be placed in a detention center,” really? There is something called laws, Karla. I’m sure you abide by the law, why shouldn’t they? We have laws for a reason.

If you break the law, you pay the consequences. They knew it was illegal to cross over the border in the first place. It is now time to take a stand and say enough is enough.

If you want to come here, do it the right way, which is the legal way. We all have to abide by the law and so should the ones crossing our borders illegally. If we don’t take a stand now, then you watch and see what happens. You will be the one standing there scratching your head wondering what happened to this once beautiful country.

Marilyn Searcy

Valencia