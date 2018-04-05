I believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person.
No one should live in fear and no one should be placed in a detention center.
Karla H. Edwards
Santa Clarita
Karla H. Edwards: Keep California a sanctuary state
By Signal Contributor
I believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person.
No one should live in fear and no one should be placed in a detention center.
Karla H. Edwards
Santa Clarita
I believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person.
No one should live in fear and no one should be placed in a detention center.
Karla H. Edwards
Santa Clarita