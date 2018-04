0 SHARES Share Tweet

It was either sheer cowardice or ignorance that Cameron Smyth was “not comfortable” in taking an official position “without further study” on SB 54. I guess he has also conveniently forgotten his oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States”. The Constitution clearly establishes that the U.S. government has supremacy over the states in establishing and enforcing immigration laws which was also recently reaffirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Max Morgan

Valencia