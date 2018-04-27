Out of the Bunker: Reverse the Warmup

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

I remember being a young golfer and grabbing my driver the moment I stepped onto the practice range.

It seemed like the obvious choice, because it’s my favorite club in the bag.

However, that routine didn’t last long as I was taught by a local professional that I should always warm up with my wedge, before, eventually, getting to the driver.

Is that always the best advice to follow?

I’ve been working with my students on occasionally beginning their practice sessions with their driver. \

It’s not necessarily that I believe the driver is the best club to warm up with, but I do believe that it’s a great opportunity to better prepare them for the realities of what they often encounter at the golf course.

Think about this for a moment.

Many of you are probably accustomed to rushing to the first tee for that early morning tee time. Usually, there is no time to warm up. After a couple of warm up swings, you are then expected to hit your tee shot.

Hopefully, you can hit with some distance and accuracy.

However, that can be difficult when you are attempting to hit your driver without being properly warmed up.

For this reason, I suggest beginning your next practice session with your driver. Get used to hitting the driver without being warmed up. The best way to do this is to focus on keeping your swing as long and slow as possible.

The tendency when you aren’t warmed up is to make a short and quick swing. The more you can realize this, the easier it will be for you to counter that tendency.

Learning to hit your driver while not being properly warmed up will help you with those early morning tee times.

The more you practice this, the better you will become.

Give it a shot.