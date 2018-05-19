Lois Eisenberg: Mueller’s probe

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the days press on in the Mueller investigation the Republicans are calling for a conclusion to this most important investigation about the Russians interfering with the 2016 election.

The Republicans’ fear is that the longer the investigation goes on more wrong doings will surface.

The Republicans’ fears are well founded and rightly so because Mueller’s investigation has uncovered a multitude of wrong doings.

The consensus is that Mueller is very methodical, concise, careful and deliberate in his ways of investigating.

Mueller hasn’t even hit the tip of the iceberg or “the iceberg cometh,” which shows great concern for those who don’t believe so far of all the corrupt findings.

Mueller’s investigation has been short lived in comparison to other government investigations.

As attested to:

Iran-Contra 2,420 days of investigation

Watergate 2,223 days of investigaton

Now we have the Mueller investigation only one year out, and it is moving much faster than the other investigations as described above.

Details from grand jury witnesses offer more perks for Mueller.

Republicans are pressing hard to end the investigation and in doing so are only adding more fervor to the fire, which is in Mueller’s favor.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia