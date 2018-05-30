By Arnold Mann, Valencia Community Contributor
I held your hand as you lay dying
Difficult to keep from crying
Rosy cheeks have turned to gray
Not easy to find the words to say…
I said I loved you, and I always will
You hear me not and lie so still
Time is short and I’m so sure
There must be something more…
Yes my heart is hurting
That doesn’t mean I’m done
Just because you are gone
You will never be forgotten…
Oh how my heart is aching
When will the pain subside?
You’re in my dreams at night
A loving smiling sight.