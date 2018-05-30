NICOLE

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Arnold Mann, Valencia Community Contributor

I held your hand as you lay dying

Difficult to keep from crying

Rosy cheeks have turned to gray

Not easy to find the words to say…

I said I loved you, and I always will

You hear me not and lie so still

Time is short and I’m so sure

There must be something more…

Yes my heart is hurting

That doesn’t mean I’m done

Just because you are gone

You will never be forgotten…

Oh how my heart is aching

When will the pain subside?

You’re in my dreams at night

A loving smiling sight.