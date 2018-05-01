Roselva Ungar: Tired of name-calling

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I am really tired of Mr. Baker commandeering whole columns of the Signal to blame leftists and Democrats for the ills of large cities which he claims are created by the leftist “political agenda”. There are Left, Right and Centrist philosophies all over the world. Isn’t it time to treat these different perspectives with respect by calling them by their chosen names? Mr. Baker has invented the name “Dem/socialist,” which he uses repeatedly. How would he like calling Republicans Rep/capitalists or Rep/anarchists?

Any large growing city has its problems and they are not created by Leftists or Rightists or Centrists alone.

Roselva Ungar

Santa Clarita