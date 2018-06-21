Boots & Brews: Pick up after yourself next time!

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I’m sorry I missed the 2nd Annual Boots and Brews last Saturday. I heard there was a good turnout. What I didn’t miss were all the fence staples left behind by the tear-down crew. They seemed to be everywhere. We can do better next year, guys.

Guy Horanberg

Saugus