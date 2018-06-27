Enjoy a Good Old-Fashioned Block Party at Summer Bash

By Councilmember Bob Kellar

Folks, there’s no easy way to say this – it’s getting HOT outside. While we’re already wishing for the cool breeze of fall to blow through Santa Clarita, I don’t want you to let the heat get you down. The summer season is about spending time with family and friends in a way that you wouldn’t normally be able to, due t work and school schedules. It’s about taking a break from the routine and creating memories with your loved ones that will last a lifetime.

That’s why I want to invite you to take part in one of the finest traditions in our city at the annual Summer Bash in Canyon Country. Each year, we close down Luther Drive at Soledad Canyon Road to throw a summer block party for residents of all ages. The 2018 Summer Bash is Friday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It really is a great experience for the whole family, as you and your neighbors will enjoy a FREE evening of entertainment. As you walk into Summer Bash, you’ll see the entire street set up for a good old-fashioned block party. Whether you want to dance along the live music or watch your kids as they play on the inflatable games and activities, there is something for everyone.

The theme of the event this year is “The ‘80s.” In addition to the live band performing all your favorite hits from the ‘80s, you’ll also enjoy all of the best decorations from that decade, lining the street. If you’re feeling radical, dress up in your favorite ‘80s outfit and teach your kids the Running Man, Moonwalk and Robot. Now I know what you’re thinking… what if you get a little hungry at Summer Bash? I’m here to tell you that our team has planned for that exact scenario. In the event area, you’ll find different food trucks offering up dinner, and one that is perfect for dessert time. If you’d like, you can also walk into the adjacent shopping center on Luther Drive and Soledad Canyon Road to one of the many dining establishments that will be open.

For the adults, Route 66 Classic Grill is setting up a beer garden at Summer Bash, so you can relax with a cold, refreshing beverage while listening to the concert. There will also be various vendors on site, so be sure to stop by and say hello. The Summer Bash is a great event that our residents in Canyon Country look forward to each year. I hope you’ll clear your schedule and head on down to Luther Drive on Friday night for this fun-filled event!

