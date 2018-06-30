Ron Singerman: At Last, a Democrat with an Immigration Plan Instead of a Rant

By Signal Contributor

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Re: “A Common-Sense Immigration Answer,” Jonathan Kraut (June 26).

FINALLY a Democrat with an immigration plan and not a rant. While I am not sure that all of it is doable, it certainly deserves looking into.

The only thing missing is that NO plan is feasible without first controlling the borders. The other problem is our federal government’s inability to administer a program.

Thank you, Mr Kraut. I enjoyed your commentary.

Ron Singerman

Valencia