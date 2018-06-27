Standing at Your Gates, My Jerusalem

1 min ago

By Naomi Young, Saugus Community Contributor

After a long year

I’m standing here

again, inhaling the air

that is crisp and clear…

and my heart fills

with sweet memories,

joy and thrills

looking at your hills,

how can I forget

your domes and gates?

for right here,

I was shaped with joy and tears

through my formative years,

on these hills I played as a child

fell in love, pure and mild

tender and kind.

Here I’ve known

my best memories from home,

Here I have grown

and became my own.

Now as in then,

again and again

my essence will remain

in my Jerusalem.

Here my heart remains

and stays

on your stones and mountains

forever and always.