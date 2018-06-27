Standing at Your Gates, My Jerusalem

By Naomi Young, Saugus Community Contributor
After a long year
I’m standing here
again, inhaling the air
that is crisp and clear…
and my heart fills
with sweet memories,
joy and thrills
looking at your hills,
how can I forget
your domes and gates?
for right here,
I was shaped with joy and tears
through my formative years,
on these hills I played as a child
fell in love, pure and mild
tender and kind.
Here I’ve known
my best memories from home,
Here I have grown
and became my own.
Now as in then,
again and again
my essence will remain
in my Jerusalem.
Here my heart remains
and stays
on your stones and mountains
forever and always.