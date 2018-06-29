Walt McKee: Impressed with Balanced Discussion in ‘Our View’
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
I was very impressed with the balanced discussion by the Signal editorial board in this article (“Our View,” June 23). No liberal media here. If this is a sign of what the “new” Signal will be like, I will be looking forward to future editorials.
Walt McKee
Valencia
I was very impressed with the balanced discussion by the Signal editorial board in this article (“Our View,” June 23). No liberal media here. If this is a sign of what the “new” Signal will be like, I will be looking forward to future editorials.
Walt McKee
Valencia