Walt McKee: Impressed with Balanced Discussion in ‘Our View’
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

I was very impressed with the balanced discussion by the Signal editorial board in this article (“Our View,” June 23). No liberal media here. If this is a sign of what the “new” Signal will be like, I will be looking forward to future editorials.

Walt McKee

Valencia

About the author

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

