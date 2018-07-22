Carolyn Adamick | Respect Women’s Right to Choose
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
Terri Lovell (“Right Here, Right Now,” july 14) obviously doesn’t believe that a woman should have the right to determine what she does with her OWN body.
Each and every woman must be allowed to make her own choices without government interference.
Carolyn Adamick
Valencia
