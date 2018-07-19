Gary Curtis | Profanity in Public Dialogue Is a Disservice to Us All

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

On July 7, Paul Butler wrote an excellent article, asking, “When did we become so ‘OK’ with foul language?” He gave excellent examples of overhearing people using foul language in private and public settings and was concerned at how this negative trend was affecting “little ears” and professional environments, as well.

Profanity and vulgarity used to be apologized for in public: “Please excuse my ‘French,’” or, “pardon my language.” Today these corrupting abnormalities seem proudly used by many in private and public, from our president or celebrities on down to the playground.

Online public forums, like the responses regarding columns and letters in this paper, generate their own share of disgusting vitriol. Dialogue and debate in semi-public internet postings over current events and private opinions often degenerate into obnoxious and offensive epithets by data-revolutionaries, often hiding behind pseudonyms.

Perhaps we all need to question the words in our spoken or written communications. Profanity does not enhance political dialogue or personal communication and is detrimental to our children, youth, families and culture.

Gary Curtis

Newhall