Jody Milligan | A Suggestion on SCV History

By Signal Contributor

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Please return to the old format of: “On this date in the SCV.” It always had such interesting history of this valley. I grew up in the San Fernando Valley, not knowing this valley even existed. The new format gives very little history. It generally shows a picture and I’m not able to read whatever news is included. Thank you for taking this under consideration.

Jody Milligan

Canyon Country

Editor’s note: Thanks for the suggestion. While we don’t plan to eliminate the current history feature, we are considering the addition of new content to keep readers in touch with the rich history of the Santa Clarita Valley.