Karla H. Edwards | City Council Election Coverage Omits Important Facts

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

In my opinion, integrity in journalism is telling the entire story, not just providing selected data.

For example, in the article (“Filing for City Council,” July 7), it states ….”Weste and McLean were elected in 2014.”

In actuality, they were elected in 2001 (Weste) and 2002 (McLean) according to the city website and re-elected, once again, in 2014.

Since our City Council does not have term limits, they have both been on the council for all of these years.

I have no criticism of these dedicated councilwomen — I only request that we are given the complete history prior to the upcoming election.

Karla H. Edwards

Santa Clarita