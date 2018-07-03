Ken Dean: Is World War II History Repeating Itself in America?

There’s an old saying, “History repeats itself.” If you have not seen the 1993 film “Schindler’s List,” or it has been awhile since you have seen it, get it and watch it. At the end you will say to yourself, “My God, that’s what is happening today.” This atrocity of viewing children in cages is disgusting. One day this atrocious, controversial practice with its deep-seeded confusion and hurt will end, but it will always be there, like those who survived the Holocaust. I can only ask, is this America?

